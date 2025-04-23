SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 23, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Last season's runners-up, SRH, have struggled to replicate their success from IPL 2024, and at the halfway point, have only two wins to their name in seven outings. Their last match was a convincing four-wicket defeat away against the Mumbai Indians, and with their campaign on the line, they'll be desperate to hit back in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians' season appears to have picked up momentum at just the right time, and they come into this match on the back of another comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings. A win tonight could take them into the top four for the first time this season.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this fixture.

While he has had a relatively quieter season in comparison to his more in-form teammates, Tilak Varma could emerge as a smart left-field captaincy option in this fixture. Tilak has been shuttled down the order to No. 5, but in what should be quite the high-scoring game, he's very likely to get a solid opportunity to contribute with the bat.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is Tilak's home ground, and he knows the venue inside out. In two IPL innings in Hyderabad, Tilak has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 198! He could be a strong left-field captaincy choice in this fixture.

Despite getting off to some terrific starts, Ryan Rickelton has yet to get the hang of building an innings in the IPL, often falling immediately after the powerplay. However, he is in pretty good touch and is timing the ball beautifully, scoring 204 runs so far at a strike rate of 146.76.

The wicketkeeper-batter could be destructive on what could be a flat deck against an SRH bowling attack that has struggled to pick up wickets. His boundary-hitting abilities and batting position make him an excellent Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

Can Travis Head power SRH to a win tonight?

SRH's highest run-scorer this season, Travis Head, could have a solid outing with the bat tonight against MI. The southpaw struggled to make an impact on a sluggish and slow surface in the reverse fixture, but on what's expected to be a true batting paradise, he could cause mayhem against the MI bowling attack.

Head has smashed 459 runs in 11 IPL innings at Hyderabad, averaging 45.9 at a deadly strike rate of 184.3. He's very likely to be one of the most popular captaincy options tonight, and rightly so. His stellar venue record and very high points ceiling make him a good Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

