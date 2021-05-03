SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 4th, 2021

Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians are on a roll of late following a stunning win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Kieron Pollard came up with perhaps the greatest all-round performance in Mumbai Indians history to trump their bitter rivals in a high-scoring game. However, their IPL 2021 campaign hasn't been smooth sailing, with four wins in seven games. Rohit Sharma and co. are slowly finding their feet in the middle, which bodes well for their IPL 2021 playoff chances. Although their bowling attack has looked lackluster over the last few games, Mumbai Indians will bank on Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult to deliver the goods as they seek a third consecutive win in Delhi.

Their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are in disarray. After a poor start to their IPL 2021 campaign, the team management decided to replace David Warner as captain with Kane Williamson taking up the reigns. But it didn't go according to plan against the Rajasthan Royals as they succumbed to a huge loss. They will be eager to bounce back into winning ways with a loss at the hands of Mumbai likely to seal their fate. They will bank on Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the top-order, with Rashid Khan's leg-spin being one to watch out for in the fixture.

The Mumbai Indians are the clear favorites heading into this game, given their form and superior firepower. The reverse fixture between the two sides in IPL 2021 saw the Mumbai Indians walk away with two points, courtesy of some quality death bowling. However, Williamson and co. will look to return to winning ways with their IPL 2021 campaign potentially on the line at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni and Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 31, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 4th May 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with scores of over 180 being notched up at an alarming rate. There is little to no swing on offer for the pacers, who have no room for error at all. The ball should skid on to the bat with the dimensions of the ground, also favoring the batsmen. Although the spinners might get some purchase in the middle overs, dew could be their undoing. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180 being par at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SRH vs MI)

SRH vs MI: IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan