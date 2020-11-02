SRH vs MI IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Nov 3rd, 2020

Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

It has come down to the final day for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently in the bottom half of the table with their fate still in their hands. A win in Sharjah will take them through to yet another playoff appearance.

And although they have a stern test in front of them on Tuesday, they should be very proud of the way things have panned out for them in IPL 2020, especially with injuries to Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh and spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Despite the personnel concerns, David Warner and co have been utterly sensational this year with Kane Williamson and T Natarajan starring. They will be heavily reliant on Rashid Khan to do the damage yet again, with a win guaranteeing them the third spot on the IPL points table.

The odds of an SRH win are pretty high since their opponents, the Mumbai Indians, already assured of the top spot in the IPL points table. With nothing left to play for in the league stage except for momentum, the Mumbai Indians can afford to rest a couple of players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who have been utterly sensational in this year's IPL. However, momentum could play a part heading into the knockouts, which might lure MI into fielding a strong side on Tuesday.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Mumbai Indians thrash the Sunrisers Hyderabad at this very venue by 34 runs courtesy of a Trent Boult masterclass. However, Mumbai will be wary of the Sunrisers, who are in a do-or-die situation.

We should be in for a cracking end to what has been a highly entertaining IPL 2020 league phase.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Check IPL Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan and T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock/Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh/Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (C) Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah/Dhawal Kulkarni

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 56

Date: 3rd November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Check IPL 2020 Schedule

Pitch Report

Although Sharjah has a reputation for hosting high-scoring encounters given the dimensions of the ground, it hasn't been too batting-friendly of late.

The pacers should get the ball to move around early on. The spinners have also managed to do well at this venue recently, although they could be undone by dew in the latter half of the match.

Advertisement

The batsmen will have to make good use of the conditions upfront, with the pitch slowing down as the match progresses despite the dew. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 160-170 being a decent total at this venue.

As previously mentioned, dew should play a big role in the proceedings, and this should prompt both teams to chase upon winning the toss in the final IPL 2020 league fixture.

SRH vs MI IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SRH vs MI IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rashid Khan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav