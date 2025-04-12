SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 12, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH have dominated this tie in the IPL, but it's the Kings that will come into this fixture with more confidence and momentum. Last season's runners-up have struggled to recreate their performances and have lost four out of five matches so far.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's PBKS have made a fine start, winning three out of their first four games, registering a morale-boosting win over CSK in their last outing on Tuesday.

In what should, no doubt, be an interesting clash, let's look at three players who could be strong Dream11 differentials.

Experienced and economical leg-spinner Rahul Chahar could be the solution to SRH's spin-bowling woes. After three decent seasons with PBKS, Chahar made the switch to SRH, with Daniel Vettori and team securing his services for ₹3.20 crore at the auction.

However, he has yet to play a game this season, with Adam Zampa and Zeeshan Ansari preferred ahead of him. However, after their poor start to the season, Chahar's consistent lines and probing lengths should provide much-needed control to this SRH bowling lineup.

He has an outstanding record against Shreyas Iyer, and has also scalped Maxwell and Stoinis twice. Chahar could be a handy Dream11 differential to include in your teams.

#2 Kamindu Mendis (BAT) (SRH)

Kamindu mendis could be a handy Dream11 differential in this match.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis could be a useful option both for SRH and for your Dream11 teams. The ambidextrous bowler made his IPL debut in SRH's defeat to KKR, picking up the wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and also smashing a 20-ball 27.

While he had an off-day last time out against GT, he's very likely to retain his place in the playing XI for this one. Mendis is a technically sound player adept at playing both spin and pace, and on what should be a good batting wicket, he's very likely to capitalize.

His ability to bowl left-arm and right-arm spin should also come in handy in this fixture. A quality overseas all-rounder with differential level Dream11 ownership is pretty rare, and that makes Kamindu Mendis a good option for this match.

It's a real surprise to see a player as important as Marcus Stoinis post poor ownership numbers on Dream11, but an indifferent start to the tournament with bat or ball has led to exactly that for the Aussie all-rounder. PBKS's good start to the tournament has papered over Stoinis's disappointing start to the season.

He has gone wicketless with the ball and has made only 25 runs in three innings with the bat. However, he is a much better player than those numbers suggest, and a game against one of the worst bowling units in the league on a great batting surface could turn his fortunes around.

Depending on whether PBKS goes with 6 or 7 bowling options, there's also a decent chance he gets a couple of overs with the ball, increasing his point-scoring potential. He's a powerful Dream11 differential in this fixture.

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More