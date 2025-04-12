SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 12, 2025

By Shreyas
Modified Apr 12, 2025 16:30 IST
2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Heinrich Klaasen would be an excellent Dream11 captaincy choice in this match.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ad

SRH have made a dismal start to the season, losing four games in a row after their win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the opening weekend. Their famed batting unit hasn't clicked since that match, with the Gujarat Titans bowlers running through their lineup in their most recent outing.

PBKS, meanwhile, bounced back from their defeat to RR by finally registering a home win, against CSK, on Tuesday night. Young Priyansh Arya's blistering ton helped them recover from a spot of bother to eventually win by 18 runs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This should be a high-octane, high-scoring clash between two fearless batting units. Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options tonight.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH)

One of SRH's most consistent batters despite their recent struggles, Heinrich Klaasen will look to come good against PBKS in this match. The Proteas wicket-keeper is one of the best white-ball batters in the world. He's had a very interesting IPL 2025, crossing the 25-run mark in every match, but not crossing the 35-run mark either.

Ad

He'll definitely look to convert his starts into a big score at a venue he loves batting in. Klaasen has scored 522 runs in 13 T20s, averaging 52.2 at a strike rate of 187.8, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

With these terrific numbers and a positive record, he's a quality Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

#2 Travis Head (BAT) (SRH)

Can Travis Head regain his form in this fixture?
Can Travis Head regain his form in this fixture?

Travis Head's dip in form has coincided with SRH's poor run this season, with their only win coming in the match where the Aussie opener smashed a half-century. After a much-needed break, Head and SRH return to action, and the southpaw will look to put the PBKS bowlers under the pump.

Ad

Head enjoys batting at this venue as well, averaging 43.7 and scoring at a terrific strike rate of 185.4. His attacking intent means that there's a great chance he finishes with a mega haul by the time the powerplay ends.

On what should be a good surface for batting, Travis Head is a solid Dream11 captaincy option for your teams.

#1 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer started this season with a couple of pristine half-centuries, but was castled early in his innings in his last two matches. He is still in the form of his life, and against a struggling SRH bowling lineup, you'd back him to register a big score.

Ad

In three IPL games at this venue, Shreyas has scored 139 runs at an average of 69.5. After Punjab's batting collapses in their last couple of outings, Shreyas is more likely to anchor the innings and the chances of him playing a big knock is quite high.

He's a reliable Dream11 captaincy option in this match.

About the author
Shreyas

Shreyas

Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.

He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications