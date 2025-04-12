SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 12, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH have made a dismal start to the season, losing four games in a row after their win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the opening weekend. Their famed batting unit hasn't clicked since that match, with the Gujarat Titans bowlers running through their lineup in their most recent outing.

PBKS, meanwhile, bounced back from their defeat to RR by finally registering a home win, against CSK, on Tuesday night. Young Priyansh Arya's blistering ton helped them recover from a spot of bother to eventually win by 18 runs.

This should be a high-octane, high-scoring clash between two fearless batting units. Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options tonight.

One of SRH's most consistent batters despite their recent struggles, Heinrich Klaasen will look to come good against PBKS in this match. The Proteas wicket-keeper is one of the best white-ball batters in the world. He's had a very interesting IPL 2025, crossing the 25-run mark in every match, but not crossing the 35-run mark either.

He'll definitely look to convert his starts into a big score at a venue he loves batting in. Klaasen has scored 522 runs in 13 T20s, averaging 52.2 at a strike rate of 187.8, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

With these terrific numbers and a positive record, he's a quality Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

Can Travis Head regain his form in this fixture?

Travis Head's dip in form has coincided with SRH's poor run this season, with their only win coming in the match where the Aussie opener smashed a half-century. After a much-needed break, Head and SRH return to action, and the southpaw will look to put the PBKS bowlers under the pump.

Head enjoys batting at this venue as well, averaging 43.7 and scoring at a terrific strike rate of 185.4. His attacking intent means that there's a great chance he finishes with a mega haul by the time the powerplay ends.

On what should be a good surface for batting, Travis Head is a solid Dream11 captaincy option for your teams.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer started this season with a couple of pristine half-centuries, but was castled early in his innings in his last two matches. He is still in the form of his life, and against a struggling SRH bowling lineup, you'd back him to register a big score.

In three IPL games at this venue, Shreyas has scored 139 runs at an average of 69.5. After Punjab's batting collapses in their last couple of outings, Shreyas is more likely to anchor the innings and the chances of him playing a big knock is quite high.

He's a reliable Dream11 captaincy option in this match.

