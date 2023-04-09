SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction.

Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad have had contrasting starts to their respective IPL 2023 campaigns. While the Kings have won both of their games so far, the SunRisers have been completely outplayed in each of their two outings this season.

Despite their form, the SunRisers have a decent roster, with the likes of Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi capable of holding their own against any opposition. They will head into the game as slight underdogs against the Punjab Kings, who have a well-balanced side led by Shikhar Dhawan.

With both sides looking for an all-important win, another entertaining game is on the cards in Hyderabad.

SRH vs PBKS Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will lock horns in the 14th match of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 14

Date and Time: April 9th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

SRH vs PBKS pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 14

The previous game, albeit an afternoon fixture, saw the Rajasthan Royals score 203 while batting first, indicating a good batting track. The spinners stood out with aggregate figures of 15-0-109-5, holding them in good stead. As is the case with venues in India, dew is expected to play a major role in the backend of the match. Although chasing could be the preferred option, the pitch may not change as much during the game.

in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

1st-innings score: 203

2nd-innings score: 131

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

SRH vs PBKS probable playing 11s for today’s match

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad/Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar/Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prabhsimran Singh (2 matches, 83 runs, Average: 41.50)

Prabhsimran Singh has been brilliant for the Punjab Kings, scoring 83 runs in two matches. He has a strike rate in excess of 150 and comes into the game on the back of a fine half-century against the Royals.

With Prabhsimran in fine form, he is a good addition to your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Tripathi (35 off 41 in the previous match vs LSG)

Rahul Tripathi scored some runs in the previous game, managing 35 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants. Tripathi has a decent record in the IPL with 1833 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140.

With Tripathi capable of playing pace and spin well, he is a top pick for your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Washington Sundar (16 off 28 in the previous match vs LSG)

Washington Sundar did not look comfortable in the previous game with the bat, scoring only 16 runs. While he has not fired with the ball this season, Sundar has 33 wickets with an economy of 7.32 in his IPL career.

With Sundar likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a good pick for your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 13.20)

Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant with the ball for the Punjab Kings, picking up five wickets in two matches. He is averaging 13.20 with the ball, impressing across all phases.

With Arshdeep likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is a quality all-rounder who can hold his own with both the bat and ball. While Curran has blown hot and cold with the ball in IPL 2023, he has 33 wickets at a strike rate of 20.91 in the IPL.

With Curran likely to take up the floater's role with the bat, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram was one of SRH's top batters in the previous game, scoring over 400 runs. While Markram has been in top form over the last few months, he can also add value with his off-spin.

With Markram due for a big performance for the SunRisers, he is a top captaincy pick for your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 413 runs in 14 matches Shikhar Dhawan 126 runs in 2 matches Arshdeep Singh 5 wickets in 2 matches Nathan Ellis 5 wickets in 2 matches Umran Malik 2 wickets in 2 matches

SRH vs PBKS match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 14

Shikhar Dhawan has started the season in brilliant fashion, scoring 126 runs in two matches. Dhawan also has a heap of experience playing in Hyderabad, having played for the Sunrisers for eight seasons. Given his form and experience, Dhawan is a good choice for your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi (c)

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Aiden Markram, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Umran Malik

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

