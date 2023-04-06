5 takeaways from PBKS's narrow win over RR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) recorded a narrow five-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 5. In a thrilling contest, the visitors held their nerve and emerged on the right side of the result.

RR won the toss and decided to bowl first in Guwahati. Batting first, PBKS smashed courtesy of half-centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan (86* runs off 56 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (60 runs off 34 balls). Jason Holder and Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball for Rajasthan.

In reply, RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals but somehow managed to maintain the scoring rate through cameos from Riyan Parag and Captain Sanju Samson.

However, with 74 runs needed in the last five overs, it was always going to be an uphill task for the hosts. Yet, youngster Dhruv Jorel (32* runs off 15 balls) and Caribbean Shimron Hetmyer (36 runs off 18 balls) brought their side within touching distance of the PBKS total but couldn't get over the line.

On that note, let us discuss the five takeaways from PBKS' win against Rajasthan.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh's quickfire half-century

After providing a quick start to PBKS in the opening match, Prabhsimran Singh impressed yet again with an aggressive half-century that built the platform for a massive first-innings score.

The youngster took the attack to the opposition as he struck seven boundaries and three maximums in a quality exhibition of strokeplay.

The youngster will be looking to carry his rich vein of form into the upcoming matches.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan showed his class

In his first season as PBKS captain, Shikhar Dhawan has looked in great touch with the bat in the two matches he has played so far. The senior opener struck nine fours and three sixes as he perfectly anchored the innings to bring his team to a near-200 total.

With an impressive strike rate of 153.57, the 37-year-old showed yet again that he is still one of the best openers in the world.

His captaincy was also on point, as he brilliantly maneuvered his bowlers and set appropriate fields for them.

He will be hoping to continue leading from the front with the bat and set the right precedent for the rest of the batters and the team.

#3 Nathan Ellis bowls his heart out

Nathan Ellis won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for an excellent spell of fast bowling. In his four overs, the Australian pacer picked up four wickets, giving away just 30 runs. His scalps included all top batters, namely Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, and Riyan Parag.

The Kings will be glad to see that their bargain buy (₹75 lakhs) is delivering the goods for the side.

#4 Dhruv Jurel shows immense potential

The 22-year-old Dhruv Jurel won an almost unwinnable game for RR as he impressed everyone with his breathtaking shots against two of the best death bowlers in the world in Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran.

A particularly notable fact from the youngster's innings was his ability to convert deliveries that were perfectly executed by bowlers into boundaries through immense skill and cheekiness.

The cricketing fraternity can expect a lot from this talented youngster in the days to come.

#5 RR sending Devdutt Padikkal at No. 5

Jos Buttler suffered an injury to his finger while taking the catch to dismiss Shahrukh Khan in the first innings of the match. This gave the home side a golden opportunity to open the innings with Devdutt Padikkal who is a natural opener.

However, in a rather strange move, the Royals sent off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to open the innings.

Padikkal, one of the best batters for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, hasn't been able to replicate his form in RR, primarily owing to being shifted to the middle order which is not his natural position.

Some might even argue that Padikkal has scored way more noteworthy scores than Jaiswal and should be considered a full-time opener for the side.

The 22-year-old who came in at No. 5 struggled yet again, scoring 21 runs off 26 balls. The Rajasthan think tank will have to figure out some way of bringing out the best in the youngster.

