SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 18th, 2023

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting this SRH vs RCB clash on Thursday, May 18.

Hyderabad faced the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous encounter. They suffered a loss and were knocked out of the competition. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a fifer as they restricted the Titans to 188/9. In reply, their batters failed to contribute as they lost the fixture by 34 runs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore kept themselves alive in IPL 2023 by defeating the Rajasthan Royals comprehensively in their last game. Batting first, RCB posted 171 on the board. Their bowlers were exceptional as they knocked over the Royals on 59 to win the game by 112 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB game.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 7.5 credits

Heinrich Klaasen hit a fifty against the Titans (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Heinrich Klaasen has been the most consistent performer with the bat for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year’s IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter has really stepped up and scored crucial runs for his side. He has 326 runs to his name in nine innings and averages 46.8 with the bat.

Klaasen was the lone fighter for SRH against the Titans in their last game. Chasing 189, their batters faltered but Klaasen stood tall against the defending champions and scored 64 off 44 balls. You can rely on him to score big in the SRH vs RCB clash.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (RCB) – 9 credits

Glenn Maxwell is in rich form with the bat this season (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Glenn Maxwell is showing his class with the bat in IPL 2023. He is striking at 182.86 this season and has already smashed 384 runs in 12 innings so far. He averages close to 35 and is a vital cog in RCB’s batting lineup.

Maxwell played a fantastic knock against the Royals in Jaipur. He hit five boundaries and three maximums for his 54 off just 33 balls.

The Australian all-rounder also picked up a wicket with the ball and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the SRH vs RCB contest.

#1 Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 9 credits

Faf du Plessis in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The RCB captain is in rich form with the bat in this edition of IPL. Faf du Plessis has led his team from the front, scoring 631 runs in 12 games. He averages 57.36 with the bat. He is giving solid starts to his side and is the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Du Plessis stepped up in a must-win game against the Royals the other day. Opening the batting, du Plessis scored 55 off 44 balls and helped his side lay a foundation for a strong finish. With the form he is in with the bat, you can’t ignore him while selecting your Dream11 side.

