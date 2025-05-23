SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 65

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Royal Challengers have won 8 of their last 12 matches. They have qualified for the playoffs and will now look to stay among the top two teams. Sunrisers, meanwhile, are out of title contention, as they won only foue of their last 12 matches.

The two teams have played 25 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers have won 11, while Sunrisers have won 13. One match was abandoned due to rain.

SRH vs RCB Match Details

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 23 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SRH vs RCB, 65th Match

Date and Time: May 23, 2025, 7:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is good for both bowlers and batters.

Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past record at the ground. The last match here between Lucknow SuperGiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw 411 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

SRH vs RCB Form Guide

SRH - Won three of their last 12 matches

RCB - Won eight of their last 12 matches

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

SRH

No injury update

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide (impact)

RCB

No injury update

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk & c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rajat Patidar (impact)

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt

Salt is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order and has scored 239 runs in his last nine matches. Heinrich Klaasen is another good option.

Batters

Virat Kohli

VKohli and Aniket Verma are the two best batter picks. Kohli is in great form, scoriny 505 runs in 11 matches and is among the leading run scorers of the season. Rajat Patidar is another good option.

All-rounders

Abhishek Sharma

Krunal Pandya and Sharma are the best all-rounder picks. Sharma bats in the top order and might bowl a few overs. He has scored 373 runs in 11 matches. Kamindu Mendis is another good option.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

The top bowler picks are Cummins and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar. Cummins has taken 10 wickets and scored 84 runs in 11 matches. Harshal Patel is another good option.

SRH vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He opens the innings.

Krunal Pandya

Pandya is another crucial pick from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. He bats in the middle order and completes his quota of overs. He has scored 97 runs and taken 14 wickets in 11 matches.

Five must-picks for SRH vs RCB, 65th Match

Krunal Pandya

Phil Salt

Abhishek Sharma

Heinrich Klaasen

Virat Kohli

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, make a team accordingly. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen, I Kishan, P Salt

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar

All-rounders: K Pandya, A Sharma, K Mendis

Bowlers: H Patel, B Kumar, P Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen, J Sharma, P Salt

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar

All-rounders: K Pandya, A Sharma

Bowlers: H Patel, B Kumar, P Cummins, L Ngidi

