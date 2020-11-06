SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020 Eliminator): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The winner will face the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, while as the name of the encounter suggests, the loser will be knocked out of IPL 2020. RCB and SRH come into this game on the back of highly contrasting results.

Virat Kohli's men sneaked through to the playoffs on net run rate ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders despite losing their last 4 group-stage games. Their most recent contest in IPL 2020 saw them lose out on a top-two spot to the Delhi Capitals, although they did enough to ensure that they qualified as well.

SRH, on the other hand, are in a rich vein of form. The Orange Army vanquished the other three teams that are in the playoffs - RCB, MI and DC - in their final three group-stage games to finish 3rd with a positive net run rate. Their last IPL 2020 game saw them hammer MI by 10 wickets, with David Warner back to his consistent, fluent best at the top of the order.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan will be SRH's biggest threat in the middle overs against RCB

The biggest threat RCB will have to counter in the middle overs against SRH will be Rashid Khan, and given how poor their middle order has been in IPL 2020, it's tough to see them safely negotiate the Afghanistan captain.

SRH, led by Sandeep Sharma, have managed to take at least a couple of wickets in the powerplay in each of the last few games. If this trend continues, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers might be exposed to Rashid very early in the game, and they'll be forced to take him on to address their middle-overs run-rate woes.

De Villiers may be a genius, but even he had no answer to the mystery spinner's guile when the two teams faced off around a week ago. With the pitch also significantly slower, Rashid is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli needs to step up for RCB in the Eliminator

With scores of 29, 7 and 9 in his last 3 games, Virat Kohli has failed to lead RCB to a top-two spot. The 3-time IPL finalists have lost 4 games on the trot now, and their poor performances have coincided with their captain's failures with the bat.

And in a do-or-die game that has so much meaning since RCB have reached the playoffs for the first time in 4 years, Kohli needs to step up. The Indian skipper's record in knockout games might not be as good as it is otherwise, but he can be trusted to hold up one end as long as he negotiates the threat that is Rashid Khan.

Much of RCB's hopes in this game depend on Kohli, especially with the openers failing to strike the ball at a convincing rate and very little batting from No. 5 onwards. Bound to come good, the RCB captain is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator.

#1 David Warner

David Warner has finally hit his stride in IPL 2020

David Warner has finally hit his stride in IPL 2020, and in stark contrast to Kohli, he has almost single-handedly helped his team establish a winning run. Qualifying in third place ahead of RCB, SRH are clicking well as a unit, and much of their success has been down to their opening partnership.

Warner now partners Wriddhiman Saha at the top of the order after the dropping of Jonny Bairstow, and boy has the move paid off. The most recent partnership between the duo ensured that they got over the line against the Mumbai Indians without losing a wicket, with the SRH captain finishing on an unbeaten 85.

Aggressive at the top of the order and unafraid to play his shots, Warner could take full toll of an RCB new-ball attack that hasn't been greatly effective in the last few games. With Chris Morris out of form and Navdeep Saini's fitness uncertain, the Australian will only have to negate the threat of Washington Sundar in the powerplay.

A player who is in excellent form and is up against a favourable opposition, Warner is the best choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator.