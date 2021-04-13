SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 14th, 2021

Match six of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a fine start in IPL 2021, courtesy of their close win over Mumbai Indians. Despite RCB having a new-look team and even dropping Navdeep Saini, they coped well in the backend of the innings to sneak a win. However, there is room for improvement as far as their batting is concerned. Devdutt Padikkal's return to the side should bode well for Royal Challengers Bangalore, with Virat Kohli set to open alongside him. With the firepower they have in the middle-order, Royal Challengers Bangalore will fancy another win on Wednesday.

However, they face a stern test against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who boast perhaps the best bowling attack in IPL 2021. Blessed with the likes of Rashid Khan and David Warner, Sunrisers have carved a reputation for punching above their weight. While they lost their opening IPL 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Warner and co. will look to bounce back with a win on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the playoffs last year. SRH's 2016 IPL win also came at the expense of RCB, whom they beat in the final. While the Sunrisers seem to hold the edge, Bangalore should prove to be a handful in what promises to be an exciting IPL 2021 clash.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi/Mujeeb ur Rehman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma/Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 6, IPL 2021

Date: 14th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

Although a competitive track beckons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the bowlers are expected to rule the roost. In the two IPL 2021 games played in Chennai so far, the ball has gripped off the surface. There isn't much swing for the pacers, with the hard lengths being critical in Chennai. Batsmen will look to make full use of the powerplay overs during which run-scoring should be relatively easy. Wickets in hand will be key as both teams will ideally want to bowl upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be par, with dew expected to play a part in the second innings.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SRH vs RCB)

Advertisement

SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Mohd Nabi, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Mohd Siraj and Kyle Jamieson

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Washington Sundar