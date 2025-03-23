SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 23, 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This will be a repeat of Qualifier 2 from last season, where SRH edged RR out to make it to the final where they lost to the Kolkara Knight Riders (KKR).

Led by Pat Cummins, SRH look like a strong unit this time around as well, bolstering their batting even further with the addition of Ishan Kishan. The acquisitions of Harshal Patel and Mohammad Shami have also added more support for Pat Cummins in the seam-bowling department.

RR went a different route with their team in the auction and are sporting a new-look bowling attack, with Jofra Archer leading the seam-bowling department. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will lead the charge when it comes to the spinners.

Both teams have a history of playing out close matches, and after last night's one-sided affair (RCB beat KKR by seven wickets), fans will hope for a more nervy finish in this one. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

#3 Sandeep Sharma (BOWL) (RR)

Sandeep Sharma's retention as an uncapped player was a shrewd decision by the Rajasthan Royals. The 31-year-old medium pacer, known for his swing bowling, has reinvented himself as a death bowler for the Royals in the last couple of seasons.

He was effective with the ball against SRH last season, picking up three wickets in two outings at an economy rate of only 7.00, despite bowling in both the powerplay and at the death against their deadly batting lineup. He's sure to be a key figure in RR's pace bowling department this season and could be a solid Dream11 differential for this match.

Adam Zampa is now set to play against the Rajasthan Royals in this match.

Considering that he's one of the best white-ball spinners going around, it's a real surprise that Adam Zampa hasn't played more games in the IPL. His most recent stint came in 2023 when he played six matches for the Rajasthan Royals, picking up eight wickets at a decent average of 23.50.

A lack of depth in spin bowling options was one of SRH's main concerns last season and they've remedied that deficiency with Zampa's addition this time. An experienced T20 bowler with more than 350 wickets to his name, Zampa thrives on batters looking to take him on, something that is a given in today's fixture.

Zampa could be an effective Dream11 differential in today's clash.

Former KKR captain Nitish Rana could be a quality Dream11 differential option in today's match. After missing most of last season with an injury, the batting all-rounder was released by KKR ahead of the Mega Auction, where he was subsequently picked up by the Royals for ₹4.20 Crore.

The southpaw is an experienced IPL player with more than 100 appearances to his name, scoring 2636 runs at an average of close to 30 and a decent strike rate of 135.04. He's a great player of spin and it's his ability to take on the likes of Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar that'll be crucial for RR.

A batting all-rounder who slots in at No. 3, playing on what should be an excellent batting surface is a wonderful Dream11 option, and Rana could be a powerful differential for your teams.

