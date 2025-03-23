SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 23, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2nd match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It's the first match of a double-header on Sunday, with the El Clasico of the IPL set to follow.

SRH will look to start their campaign on a winning note in front of their home fans by treating them to another display of devastating ball-striking. With their squad bolstered in both the batting and bowling departments, they are one of the pre-tournament favorites to lift the title.

RR's work at the auction wasn't rated as favorably by critics and experts, but they definitely have a good enough team to trouble the hosts. Riyan Parag will lead the side as Sanju Samson's late recovery from a finger injury means that he'll only feature in his capacity as a batter.

Both teams have played out some intriguing matches in the past, including a nail-biting thriller at this venue last season. We could be set for more of the same this time around.

On that note, let's look at the top three captaincy picks for this match.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR)

RR's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal could be in for a real treat on what should be a belter of a surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The southpaw should be RR's primary threat with the bat, and a big innings from him would go a long way in increasing their chances of a win.

Jaiswal enjoys playing at the venue, scoring 121 runs in three innings at an average of 60.5 and a strike rate of 157.1. Jaiswal has a penchant for converting his starts into big scores, and if he can negate Mohammed Shami's new ball threat, a really big knock is on the cards.

Considering his infinitely high points ceiling, Jaiswal could be an excellent Dream11 captaincy choice.

#2 Travis Head (BAT) (SRH)

Travis Head scored 92 runs across his two meetings with RR last season.

The dominating Travis Head could punish the RR bowlers right from ball one in what should be taxing bowling conditions under the Hyderabad sun. Head played some devastating knocks at this venue last season, and that includes a 58-run contribution against the Rajasthan Royals.

The Aussie batter enjoyed a very productive Champions Trophy and comes into this tournament in good touch. If he gets going, Head is a dangerous player and a devastating Dream11 asset who could register a 100-point haul by the end of the third over.

He's sure to be one of the most-captained players in this match.

#1 Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH)

There's very little separating Abhishek Sharma and his opening partner Travis Head as Dream11 picks, but it's the former's game against spin that sees him edge Head out to be the best captaincy choice on paper. Abhishek is one of the best attackers of spin in the league, and it'll be crucial in this match against RR's spin duo of Hasaranga and Theekshana, a deadly combination to deal with.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was witness to many special knocks from Abhishek last season, as the southpaw clobbered bowlers all around the park to score 284 runs in six innings, averaging 56.8 at a mind-boggling strike rate of 249.1!

This devastating batter, who could also chip in with some handy contributions with the ball is a solid Dream11 captaincy choice.

