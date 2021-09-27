SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 40

Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

While the Sunrisers are out of contention for an IPL playoff place, the Royals are still in it with a fair shout. Although the RR will be eyeing a big one to sustain their hopes of a top-four finish, they will be wary of what a wounded Sunrisers side are capable of doing in the IPL. With some of the best T20 players in Sanju Samson and Rashid Khan taking to the field, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

SRH vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH XI

David Warner/Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RR XI

Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), David Miller/Evin Lewis, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris/Tabraiz Shamsi, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.

Match Details

SRH vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 40

Date and Time: 27th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is a touch on the slower side. Although the pacers should get the ball moving around early on, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions. However, the spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today's SRH vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson got himself back amongst the runs with a fifty, albeit in a losing cause against the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, his newfound form should hold him in good stead and give him the nod over Wriddhiman Saha in your SRH vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson has failed to get going in the UAE leg with two failures to his name. But Williamson remains Sunrisers' best bet with the bat, given Warner's worries at the top of the order. One can bank on the captain to deliver for the Sunrisers as they look to salvage some lost pride at the expense of the Rajasthan Royals.

All-rounder

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia has blown hot and cold this season for the RR, but he remains their first-choice leggie. His batting prowess also adds value to his standing as a premier all-rounder in the IPL, making him a must-have in your SRH vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has done well for the Sunrisers this season despite the team being underwhelming. The nature of the pitch should suit the leggie well, with the Afghan expected to pick up a wicket or two in this game and prove to be a decent inclusion in your SRH vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (RR) - 573 points

Chris Morris (RR) - 517 points

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 489 points

Important Stats for SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson: 351 runs in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 50.14

Rashid Khan: 12 wickets in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.92

Mustafizur Rahman: 10 wickets in 9 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 27.60

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

SRH vs RR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Kartik Tyagi

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

SRH vs RR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Kartik Tyagi

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

