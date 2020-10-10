SRH vs RR IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 11th, 2020

Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 pits two former champions in Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals against one another at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Although the Royals had a brilliant start to their IPL campaign, they dwell near the bottom of the IPL points table with just four points out of a possible twelve. They have lost all of their last four games, a woeful run that has coincided with the poor form of captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

However, they could include star all-rounder Ben Stokes for this game, whose quarantine period ends on Saturday. His inclusion should give a much-needed boost to the Rajasthan Royals middle order, which has lacked firepower this season.

With the likes of Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia impressing with the ball in hand in recent games, the Royals would be hopeful of a morale-boosting win on Sunday.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture on the back of a sensational 69-run win over bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab. Despite losing Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to season-ending injuries, SRH have fared well so far with Rashid Khan at his menacing best in the middle overs.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's form at the top of the order only sweetens the deal for the 2016 IPL champions as they eye a fourth win in IPL 2020.

There isn't much to separate the two teams in terms of head-to-head record, with the Sunrisers having won six of their eleven clashes with the Royals. Nevertheless, both teams look well-matched on paper, especially with the inclusion of Ben Stokes, which paves the way for an exciting start to the double-header on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Priyam Garg, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror/Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 26

Date: 11th October 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has seen a few high scores over the last few games.

Although the pacers have gotten the new ball to move around, the batsmen have done well to bide their time in the middle before going big in the back end of the innings. The spinners should also have a say in this game, although the square boundary dimensions wouldn't be too kind to them.

With this game being the first afternoon fixture at this venue, both teams would ideally want to bat first with the Dubai heat bound to take a toll on the fielding side.

170-180 should be par at this venue, with the conditions unlikely to change much during the game.

SRH vs RR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SRH vs RR IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abdul Samad, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Manish Pandey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer