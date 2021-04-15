Football and cricket are two very different sports. However, one thing they have in common is the elite mentality and traits which both the top footballers and cricketers around the world have.

With football leagues going on in full swing in Europe and the IPL running in India, fans of both football and cricket will have plenty of matches to keep them occupied in the coming weeks.

From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Ab De Villiers, the top cricketers and footballers share some definite similarities with each other. Without further ado, let us take a look at:

5 cricketers and their football equivalents

#5 Kane Williamson and Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best players in the world at the moment

Kevin De Bruyne is among the top players in world football at the moment. Arguably the best midfielder in the world, De Bruyne's class and composure on the ball is invaluable to Manchester City.

🔵 At the centre of everything good for Manchester City! Kevin De Bruyne takes the plaudits after a top display as a false nine 🥇#UCLPOTM | #UCL pic.twitter.com/kbQpJ7Ihmt — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2021

Kane Williamson, just like Kevin De Bruyne, is also one of the most consistent performers in world cricket at the moment. Technically sound and a calm presence on the field, Williamson has made New Zealand one of the best teams in world cricket with his calm batting and inspirational leadership.

Kane Williamson is one of the best batsmen of this generation

Both Kane Williamson and Kevin De Bruyne have wowed fans all over the world with their consistent and match-winning performances in the last few years. With both superstars at the peak of their game now, great things will be expected from both of them.

👏 Kane Williamson 👏 https://t.co/UwNbNuG7dO — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 13, 2021

#4 Steve Smith and Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez moved to Atletico de Madrid from Barcelona this season

One of the greatest strikers of this generation, Luis Suarez's genius on the pitch is unquestionable. However, controversies and suspensions have dogged the Uruguayan superstar for a number of years.

😬 On this day in 2015, Luis Suarez subjected David Luiz to two of the most brutal nutmegs in Champions League historypic.twitter.com/ZngrMVAeVV — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) April 15, 2021

Similarly, Steve Smith is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen of this generation. Capable of scoring runs on any surface, the Australian is undoubtedly one of the greatest batsmen in world cricket right now. But just like Luis Suarez, controversies away from the pitch like ball tampering have resulted in lengthy bans and suspensions.

Steve Smith's test record is incredible

Luis Suarez and Steve Smith are both great sportsmen capable of winning games single-handedly for their respective teams. Their determination and willingness to win at any cost is what makes them similar.

Steve Smith has hit 10 consecutive scores of 50 against England in Test match cricket!



No one has ever hit as many in a row against a single opposition 🔥



What an amazing player he is 👏 pic.twitter.com/Azh2PjJYyG — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2019

