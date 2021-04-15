Football and cricket are two very different sports. However, one thing they have in common is the elite mentality and traits which both the top footballers and cricketers around the world have.
With football leagues going on in full swing in Europe and the IPL running in India, fans of both football and cricket will have plenty of matches to keep them occupied in the coming weeks.
From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Ab De Villiers, the top cricketers and footballers share some definite similarities with each other. Without further ado, let us take a look at:
5 cricketers and their football equivalents
#5 Kane Williamson and Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is among the top players in world football at the moment. Arguably the best midfielder in the world, De Bruyne's class and composure on the ball is invaluable to Manchester City.
Kane Williamson, just like Kevin De Bruyne, is also one of the most consistent performers in world cricket at the moment. Technically sound and a calm presence on the field, Williamson has made New Zealand one of the best teams in world cricket with his calm batting and inspirational leadership.
Both Kane Williamson and Kevin De Bruyne have wowed fans all over the world with their consistent and match-winning performances in the last few years. With both superstars at the peak of their game now, great things will be expected from both of them.
#4 Steve Smith and Luis Suarez
One of the greatest strikers of this generation, Luis Suarez's genius on the pitch is unquestionable. However, controversies and suspensions have dogged the Uruguayan superstar for a number of years.
Similarly, Steve Smith is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen of this generation. Capable of scoring runs on any surface, the Australian is undoubtedly one of the greatest batsmen in world cricket right now. But just like Luis Suarez, controversies away from the pitch like ball tampering have resulted in lengthy bans and suspensions.
Luis Suarez and Steve Smith are both great sportsmen capable of winning games single-handedly for their respective teams. Their determination and willingness to win at any cost is what makes them similar.