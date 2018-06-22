Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Argentina were crying like girls – Vrsaljko

Sime Vrsaljko slammed Argentina after Croatia's resounding win at the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 06:47 IST
3.86K
SimeVrsaljko - Cropped
Croatia defender Sime Vrsaljko

Croatia defender Sime Vrsaljko accused Argentina of "crying like girls" during his side's comprehensive 3-0 World Cup win Thursday.

Goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic saw Zlatko Dalic's men to a resounding win in the Group D clash.

Argentina struggled to contain Croatia, particularly after Willy Caballero's awful error gifted Rebic a 53rd-minute opener.

Put to him that Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli had suggested his team dominated, Vrsaljko dismissed the claims and hit out at the South Americans.

"I don't know what game he watched," the full-back said, via Croatian media.

"I saw Argentinians falling on the floor and crying like girls.

"We were firmer, better, had better chances. They will have to do well in the next game [against Nigeria] to progress to the second round, if they even progress."

Argentina were left with one point in the group and needing other results to go their way to reach the last 16.

Iceland also have one point and face Nigeria in a crucial clash Friday.

World Cup 2018: 4 key battles that decided Croatia's win...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
3 things Argentina got wrong in the 3-0 loss to Croatia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key factors which could decide the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup: 5 Stars Who Were Sent Home in Disgrace by...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 1978 - The Unfair Home Advantage
RELATED STORY
Column: Tiny Iceland neutralizes Messi and Argentina
RELATED STORY
Argentina 1-1 Iceland: World Cup 2018 - 3 things that...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us