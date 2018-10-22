×
Atlanta United sets another season attendance record

32   //    22 Oct 2018, 02:15 IST
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United set another Major League Soccer record for season attendance, finishing with an average of 53,002 per game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With the upper deck opened and a crowd of 71,812 on hand for the regular-season home finale against the Chicago Fire, United pushed its season total to 901,033 for 17 matches. Atlanta had already surpassed the mark for its inaugural season, when United averaged 48,200 per game.

The fifth MLS match of the year to surpass 70,000 gave United the top seven crowds for stand-alone matches in league history. Atlanta also holds records for an MLS playoff match (67,221) and U.S. Open Cup match (41,012), as well as drawing 72,317 for this year's MLS All-Star Game against Italian powerhouse Juventus.

United officials said this year's average attendance was 17th highest in the world based on the 2017-18 season.

