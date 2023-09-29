Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla: Player Ratings as Barca secure late win over rivals to go top of the league | La Liga 2023-24

Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Friday, September 29.

Barca entered this contest on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw against 10-man Mallorca. Following that result, Xavi Hernandez's men were third in La Liga, trailing Girona and Real Madrid, both of whom they could overtake with a win tonight.

Xavi fielded a strong lineup for this game as Raphinha dropped into midfield to accomodate Lamine Yamal on the right flank.

Barcelona made a strong start to the contest and narrowly edged the possession stats in the first half. They attempted a total of seven shots, with three of those hitting the target. Joao Felix was arguably the closest as his shot hit the woodwork in the first half.

Sevilla, on the other hand, attempted six shots and hit the target twice as they looked to find rhythm in their passing. They were forced to attempt shots from outside the box as Barcelona defended deep at times.

Neither side were able to open the scoring as the first half ended 0-0.

The second half saw both teams register nearly identical possession stats as they had in the first half. However, both Barcelona and Sevilla amped up their efforts to grab the opening goal as they attempted several shots in the second half.

Barca fired 11 shots on goal but hit the target just twice, while Sevilla had one shot on target from six attempts. This tight contest required a late own goal by Sergio Ramos for there to be a clear winner as the hosts could consider their win a stroke of luck.

Barcelona won 1-0, and on that note, let's take a look at how their players fared.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7.5/10

Ter Stegen made three good saves to keep his clean sheet and distributed the ball with 92% accuracy.

Joao Cancelo - 8.5/10

The Portuguese full back had an eventful game both on and off the ball. He won nine duels, making four tackles and two clearances. Cancelo also played four key passes and created two big chances. He was booked for a foul late in the first half.

Jules Kounde - 7.5/10

Kounde was solid in defense and helped Barcelona win. He won five of his six duels, making five clearances. He also attempted two shots without hitting the target.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Christensen had a decent game at the back and passed the ball around with confidence and urgency.

Alejandro Balde - 7.5/10

Balde has continued to impress as he won six duels, making three clearances and two tackles. He also passed the ball with 85% accuracy.

Raphinha - 6.5/10

Raphinha started in midfield but was injured towards the end of the first period and was subbed off.

Gavi - 7.5/10

Gavi was the heartbeat of Barcelona's defense in both attacking and defensive transitions of the game. He won seven duels, making three clearances and one interception. He also played two key passes and four long balls.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

Gundogan played a good game and contributed equally during attack and defense. He played three key passes and three crosses, while also attempting a shot on target.

Lamine Yamal - 7.5/10

Teenage sensation Yamal continued to impress as he won four duels, making one tackle and one clearance. He also played one key pass.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5/10

Lewandowski had a poor game as he attempted four shots but all of them were blocked as Sevilla defended well against him.

Joao Felix - 7/10

Felix had a decent game in the final third as he attempted three shots with one on target. He also won seven duels and played two key passes.

Substitutes

Fermin Lopez - 7/10

Lopez replaced the injured Raphinha in the first half and put in a good performance for the remainder of the game.

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

Torres replaced Felix late in the game and played well.

Oriol Romeu - 6.5/10

Romeu replaced Yamal late in the game and put in a good cameo.