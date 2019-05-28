×
BREAKING NEWS: Andre Villas-Boas confirmed as new Marseille coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    28 May 2019, 19:42 IST
AVB - cropped
Andre Villas-Boas has been appointed as Marseille's head coach

Andre Villas-Boas has been appointed as the new head coach of Marseille, the Ligue 1 club have confirmed.

The former Chelsea, Tottenham and Porto boss has agreed a two-year contract with Marseille, having been without a coaching job since leaving Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in November 2017.

Villas-Boas has been appointed following Rudi Garcia's departure, with the former Lille and Roma coach having left on May 22.

Marseille CEO Jacques-Henri Eyraud said: "Andre Villas-Boas is a young and already very experienced coach. He has a perfect knowledge of the requirements of the highest level. 

"We expect him to breathe new life into the group that he will be in charge of. We are convinced that his sharp vision of football and his sense of innovation will be major assets to enter a new cycle, which will allow our club to resume its progress."

Under Garcia, Marseille had a frustrating campaign in Ligue 1, finishing in fifth place and missing out on European football.

