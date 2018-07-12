Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Fulham win race to sign Seri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
857   //    12 Jul 2018, 15:51 IST
jeanmichaelseri-cropped
Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri

Fulham have signed Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri on a four-year deal from Nice, the club have confirmed.

Seri made 103 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice during a three-year spell at the club and his performances in 2017-18 attracted interest from Europe's top clubs, including Chelsea and Barcelona.

The 26-year-old scored two goals in 31 league games for Nice last season and found the net once in the Ivory Coast's unsuccessful World Cup qualification campaign.

He expressed his relief at having joined Slavisa Jokanovic's newly promoted side, telling Fulham's official website: "It was great to get the move finalised.

"I'm ready to get started and looking forward to meeting the squad and getting to know them, the head coach and his staff better.

"I'm delighted to be here, it's a new adventure that starts for me and I'm hoping it will all go well."

Fulham also announced the capture of Nice full-back Maxime Le Marchand, subject to clearance from the Premier League, FA and international authorities.

The 28-year-old former Le Havre defender was a regular starter for Nice last season but opted to follow Seri to West London.

He said: "I'm very happy to sign for Fulham. This is a big club that's very popular.

"I'm also happy to have joined up with a good friend, Jean Michael Seri.

"I know that there is a lot of hard work ahead and I hope to bring my very best to this team."

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football
Chelsea Transfer News: Premier League rival favourites to...
RELATED STORY
PL club to make a €180 million bid for Ter Stegen, Viera...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard remarks on Chelsea future,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Club legend praises summer...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona star to...
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by rival clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial Luis Suarez moments
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Terry to leave Aston Villa after play-off...
RELATED STORY
Seri would pick Napoli switch over Premier League move,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us