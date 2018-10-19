×
Buffon hoping to avoid Champions League final against Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
151   //    19 Oct 2018, 14:18 IST
gianluigibuffon - cropped
PSG goalkeeper and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon hopes a potential Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus does not materialise as he could not face inflicting heartache on his former club.

Buffon swapped Turin for Paris in July after 17 years with the Bianconeri, during which time the legendary goalkeeper won nine Serie A titles.

European success eluded him with Juventus, though, with Buffon finishing runner-up on three occasions, including twice in the past four seasons.

Many expect Juve to go deep into the competition again after two wins out of two in Group H, with Buffon's PSG also among those tipped to challenge.

A possible reunion with his former club would be welcomed by Buffon, although not if it was in the final in Madrid on June 1.

"No [I don't want to face Juve in the final]," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I do not want my joy to be a consequence of the sadness of my former team-mates and fans.

"We have already cried too many times together. I deserve full joy.

"If I have to face Juventus, it is better before the final."

Buffon and PSG return to Champions League action on Wednesday against Group C leaders Napoli, the Ligue 1 champions trailing Carlo Ancelotti's side by one point after the opening two matches.

