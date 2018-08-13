Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
David Silva announces retirement from international football

Omnisport
NEWS
News
221   //    13 Aug 2018, 22:05 IST
David Silva Spain v Russia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup Russia 01072018
David Silva

David Silva has opted to bring his Spain career to a close, announcing his international retirement with immediate effect.

The Manchester City star revealed in July he was contemplating making the decision as a result of World Cup disappointment and going through a difficult time with the premature birth of his son.

On Monday, the 32-year-old released a statement confirming that his glittering career for La Roja is officially over - as well as paying tribute to Luis Aragones, the coach who gave him his first chance with the national team.

"I'm happy for everything I've achieved, I've lived and dreamed in a team that will always be remembered, and I put an end to a stage full of emotion for all the moments that spring to mind, like the figure of Luis Aragones, a master whom we will never forget," he wrote.

Silva will undoubtedly go down as an all-time Spain great, having played a role in their three greatest international successes.

The playmaker was a key man as Spain claimed their first major international title since 1964 at Euro 2008, before then also helping them win the World Cup two years later and Euro 2012.

Silva won the first of his 125 caps in 2006 after rising to prominence at Valencia, with his last outing coming against hosts Russia at this year's World Cup, with Spain losing on penalties in the first knockout stage of the tournament.

He sits sixth on the all-time list for Spain appearances, behind only Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Andoni Zubizarreta, while just David Villa, Raul and Fernando Torres have scored more than his total of 35 goals.

Silva will now focus on prolonging his club career at City; he found the net nine times to help Pep Guardiola's side secure the Premier League title last season.

