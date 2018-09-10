Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFPro World 11: No Bale, Aguero or Sanchez in attackers list

1.26K   //    10 Sep 2018, 17:37 IST
gareth bale - cropped
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale, Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez have missed out on the shortlist for attackers in the FIFA FIFPro World 11.

Sanchez has struggled for form since joining Manchester United from Arsenal in January and has not earned enough votes to make the final 15.

There is also no room for Bale, despite the Real Madrid forward scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season, including two in the Champions League final.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses out for the first time in 12 years, as do Manchester City duo Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

Gonzalo Higuain, who scored 23 times for Juventus last season in all competitions, is also not included, but Mario Mandzukic returns after a five-year absence.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been included for the first time, while Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final 15 for the 14th year in a row.

Earlier, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara were two of the big names to miss out on the top 15 midfielders.

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic were included, as was Andres Iniesta, who left Barca for Vissel Kobe after the end of last season.

AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci did not make the final list of 20 defenders, which included eight debutants, including Yerry Mina, Virgil van Dijk, Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Dejan Lovren and Kieran Trippier.

The five goalkeepers shortlisted were Gianluigi Buffon, Thibaut Courtois, David de Gea, Keylor Navas and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The final World 11, comprising the keeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards with the highest number of votes, will be announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London on September 24.

 

The final 55 contenders for the 2018 FIFA FIFPro World 11:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/Real Madrid), David de Gea (Manchester United), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Marc-Ander ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton/Liverpool), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Yerry Mina (Barcelona/Everton), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Smie Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/Inter), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona/Vissel Kobe), Isco (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Nemanja Matic (Manchester United), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich/Barcelona).

Attackers: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Sadio Mane (liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).

Omnisport
