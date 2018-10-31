×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Former FIFA Council member gets soccer life ban for bribery

Associated Press
NEWS
News
19   //    31 Oct 2018, 01:01 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — Former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned from soccer for life on Tuesday after being filmed taking bribes by an undercover television program in Ghana.

FIFA said its ethics committee judges found Nyantakyi guilty of bribery, corruption and conflict of interest.

Nyantakyi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($498,000), though it is unclear if FIFA has any authority to force payment.

Nyantakyi was the senior vice president of the Confederation of African Football and president of Ghana's soccer federation when the TV footage was revealed in May.

He was shown taking $65,000 in cash from reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.

Nyantakyi, who was elected by African federations to a seat on FIFA's ruling committee with an annual stipend of $300,000 in 2016, resigned his soccer positions days before the World Cup began in Russia.

He can challenge the verdicts at FIFA's appeal committee and then the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Associated Press
NEWS
Jordaan cleared for FIFA Council despite bribery link
RELATED STORY
African soccer to vote for new FIFA Council member
RELATED STORY
Former Ghanaian FA president banned for life from football
RELATED STORY
Colombian FIFA Council member probed over ticket resales
RELATED STORY
Southern Africa backs Danny Jordaan for FIFA Council place
RELATED STORY
FIFA defends bans for 'false' info, tarnishing reputations
RELATED STORY
Africa backs Infantino for FIFA re-election next year
RELATED STORY
Former FIFA official Makudi at court for ban appeal hearing
RELATED STORY
Keep bribes quiet for 10 years, FIFA won't punish you
RELATED STORY
7 'corrupted' African soccer referees banned, 14 suspended
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us