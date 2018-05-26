Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Goretzka confident over World Cup fitness

    Leon Goretzka was a star for Germany at the Confederations Cup last year and believes he is fit enough to grace Russia in style once more.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 22:28 IST
    196
    LeonGoretzka - cropped
    Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka

    Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka believes any lingering issues are behind him as Joachim Low's men prepare for their World Cup defence.

    Goretzka will join Bayern Munich from Schalke for next season after his dominant midfield performances established him one of the Bundesliga's rising stars.

    The 23-year-old suffered a stop-start spell in the middle of the 2017-18 campaign, but has no worries over his body coping with the demands in Russia.

    "I feel like I'm in good shape," he said at Germany's pre-tournament training base in Eppan, northern Italy.

    "It's been intense over the first few days at the training camp, but I'm at a good level and I'm ready for the upcoming challenges.

    "My previous knee injury isn't giving me any issues anymore."

    The teenage Goretzka was not involved when Low's side marched to glory in Brazil four years ago, but he was one of the standouts of Germany's next generation as an experimental team lifted the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

    He scored three times in four appearances, including an early brace in the 4-1 semi-final win over Mexico, who are Germany's opening Group F opponent at the World Cup.

    "There are a lot of young players in this squad," added Goretzka. "I'm one of them at 23 years old, but I've already had the chance to gain a lot of experience in my career.

    "I want to give my all in every training session."

