Guardiola wants Kompany to extend City stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    29 Sep 2018, 06:40 IST
VincentKompany - Cropped
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Vincent Kompany extends his stay with the Premier League champions.

Kompany, 32, has been at the club for 10 years, but his contract expires in mid-2019.

Injuries have ruined recent campaigns for the Belgium international, who has made five appearances in all competitions this season.

Asked if he wanted captain Kompany to be a City player next season, Guardiola said: "Yes.

"That is my wish."

Kompany played 90 minutes in City's 3-0 win over Oxford United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Guardiola was impressed by the centre-back's performance, saying Kompany was a good leader for City.

"It's incredible. He played the Carabao Cup like it's the final of the Champions League. That means a lot to me," he said.

"If he plays five minutes then they are going to be the best five minutes in his life. He is a good example for Phil Foden and the rest of our squad.

"Unfortunately in the past it was the injuries but I think in the last few months he's feeling better."

City host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

