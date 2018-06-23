Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hummels hoping to be fit for Sweden clash

Despite having been ruled out by Joachim Low, Germany's Mats Hummels is hoping to be fit to face Sweden in the World Cup Group F clash.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 00:15 IST
54
Hummels - cropped
Germany defender Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels is hoping to be fit to face Sweden as Germany look to bounce back from their opening game defeat to Mexico in World Cup Group F.

Hirving Lozano's effort secured a 1-0 win for Mexico last week, piling the pressure on Joachim Low's world champions.

And Germany are likely to be without Hummels for Saturday's clash in Sochi, with Low confirming in his pre-match news conference that the Bayern Munich man had suffered a neck injury.

However, Hummels has taken to Twitter to express that he still has hope of being involved.

"Still having some hope for tomorrow, you simply don't want to have to watch such an important game," the centre-back tweeted.


That is in contrast to Germany's coach, who was adamant that Hummels would not be able to feature.

"Hummels won't be able to play [Saturday]. He hurt his neck [vertebrae] on Thursday and he hasn't improved [on Friday]," Low said. 

"He cannot train but there's still some time. When things like that happen, it doesn't improve overnight."

