×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Koeman accepts responsibility for Germany loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
97   //    25 Mar 2019, 05:26 IST
Ronald Koeman
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman accepted his decision not to make a late defensive substitution proved costly as Netherlands fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane gave Germany a 2-0 half-time lead in Amsterdam but Memphis Depay inspired a comeback with a goal and an assist in Sunday's heavyweight Group C clash.

Germany gained revenge for their 3-0 loss at the hands of Netherlands in the Nations League last year, though, when Nico Schulz arrived in the box to steer home a 90th-minute winner to settle a classic contest.

Netherlands had not lost a home game to rivals Germany in 23 years and Koeman took responsibility for not bolstering a stretched back line with a late change, Germany substitute Marco Reus setting up Schulz moments after his introduction.

"I felt they were about to score around the 85th minute," Koeman told a news conference. "We had a discussion on the bench on what to do.

"Should we bring in [Nathan] Ake and substitute him for an attacking player? Maybe that would be a better idea. That is my mistake."

Netherlands found themselves 2-0 down to a pair of high-quality goals as Joachim Low's strikerless formation caused chaos for defenders Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt, whose first international goal halved the deficit shortly after the restart.

Koeman's tactical changes, including replacing Ryan Babel with Steven Bergwijn at half-time, helped his side get back in the game but the Netherlands coach criticised sloppiness in possession from his players at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Advertisement

"We kept losing the ball. If you can't get the pressure high, the play is open in the back," Koeman said. "They have some fantastic attacking players. We gave them too much space.

"The first goal was a bit unlucky with Virgil, who slipped. The second goal was incredible. But don't forget we got two massive chances [for Babel] when we were only 1-0 behind.

"That was a good phase and then we played a tremendous second half. We were able to push back a great team like them. Then we were outstanding in ball possession. We took a lot of risk, but we kept the pressure on the ball.

"We came back and then it was more likely we'd score the 3-2 than that they would score the 2-3, until the last minutes. I got the feeling: 'Please guys, just go for a point, because we can concede.' But that happened eventually."

Omnisport
NEWS
Netherlands can't underestimate Germany, warns Koeman
RELATED STORY
De Jong asked Koeman for Barcelona advice
RELATED STORY
Netherlands vs Germany Preview: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Koeman: Timing of Euro 2020 qualifiers is odd
RELATED STORY
Solari accepts responsibility for Madrid's heaviest home defeat in Europe
RELATED STORY
World Cup role reversal as Germany wins, Croatia struggles
RELATED STORY
How would Ronald Koeman utilise the current Barcelona squad?
RELATED STORY
Schulz grabs late winner as Germany beats Netherlands 3-2
RELATED STORY
De Ligt: Netherlands were scared to attack Germany
RELATED STORY
Koeman applauds Depay but accuses Netherlands of being 'careless' in 4-0 win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT ZIM CON
2 - 0
 Zimbabwe vs Congo
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MON ENG 01:15 AM Montenegro vs England
Tomorrow KOS BUL 01:15 AM Kosovo vs Bulgaria
Tomorrow POR SER 01:15 AM Portugal vs Serbia
Tomorrow LUX UKR 01:15 AM Luxembourg vs Ukraine
Tomorrow FRA ICE 01:15 AM France vs Iceland
Tomorrow AND ALB 01:15 AM Andorra vs Albania
Tomorrow ARM FIN 10:30 PM Armenia vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
27 Mar MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
27 Mar MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us