Leeds United vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2022

Leeds United are set to play Real Sociedad at Elland Road on Friday in a friendly game.

Leeds United come into this game on the back of a 4-3 loss to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in their most recent English Premier League game. Goals from star striker Harry Kane and Welsh left-back Ben Davies and a second-half brace from Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur secured the win for Tottenham Hotspur.

A goal from Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville and a brace from Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno proved to be a mere consolation for Leeds United, who had American midfielder Tyler Adams sent off in the second half.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, beat Cazalegas 4-1 in the first round of the Copa del Rey in their most recent official fixture. Goals from midfielders Roberto Navarro and Mikel Merino and a brace from Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth secured the win for Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad.

Leeds United vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Leeds United are facing Real Sociedad in a friendly game.

Spain international Rodrigo Moreno has scored nine league goals in 12 starts for Leeds United this season.

Dutch youngster Crysencio Summerville has scored four goals in four starts for Leeds United in the league.

Spain international Brais Mendez has scored six La Liga goals this season for Real Sociedad.

Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth has scored four in the league for Real Sociedad so far.

Leeds United vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Leeds United are currently 15th in the league table, only two points ahead of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, who have played a game more. Questions have been raised about manager Jesse Marsch's future at the club after a string of poor performances and results.

Marsch has managed to hold on to his position for the time being. However, a tepid start to the second half of the season will not be received well by the Leeds United faithful. Young star Crysencio Summerville was one of the club's most unlikely stars before the break, and the 21-year-old should feature more regularly during the second half of the season.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are third in La Liga, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona and two points ahead of fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao. They sold star striker Alexander Isak to Newcastle United in the summer.

Summer acquisition Brais Mendez, signed from Celta Vigo, has enjoyed a good start to life in San Sebastian. With star attacker Mikel Oyarzabal still recovering from a serious injury, Real Sociedad might ponder over attacking options come January.

We expect a close game, with a draw likely.

Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Real Sociedad

Leeds United vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

