LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday.

After a tough loss to the Gujarat Titans in their opening IPL 2022 contest, the Lucknow Super Giants have done well to string a few wins under their belts. They will be keen to continue their fine form against the Delhi Capitals, who come into the game on the back of a loss to the Gujarat Titans. The Capitals welcome the arrival of David Warner, holding them in good stead. However, against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants side, Rishabh Pant and Co. will need to be at their best. With two points on offer, a thrilling contest beckons in Mumbai.

LSG vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman.

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan and Andrew Tye.

Match Details

LSG vs DC, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 7th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy with help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners could also come into play, given the turn available off the surface. Dew will come into play as well, making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue

Today’s LSG vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022 and is due for a big one at the top of the LSG batting unit. The southpaw is an exceptional player of pace and can more than hold his own against spin, making him a fine addition to your LSG vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw, like Quinton de Kock, is due for a big performance in IPL 2022. The right-hander, who has a knack for scoring quick runs in the powerplay phase, has failed to get going at the top of the DC batting unit. But with the conditions playing into his hands, Shaw is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel is one of the best spin-bowling all-rounders in the world, with his batting also coming to the fore in recent games. Against a right-handed heavy batting unit, Axar will be key in the middle overs and should make for a good pick in your LSG vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi, despite picking up only two wickets in IPL 2022, has been brilliant in the middle overs. He has been spot on with his variations, often being LSG's go-to bowler to stop the run flow. His battle against Rishabh Pant and possibly David Warner will be key, with the odds of Bishnoi picking up a wicket or two being pretty good.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Rishabh Pant (DC)

KL Rahul (LSG)

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Important stats for LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul - 108 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 36.00

Deepak Hooda - 119 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 39.67

Kuldeep Yadav - 4 wickets in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 12.50

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

LSG vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Evin Lewis, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

Edited by Samya Majumdar