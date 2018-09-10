Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Maguire commits to Leicester with 5-year contract

Associated Press
News
10 Sep 2018
LEICESTER, England (AP) — England defender Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester.

The 25-year-old joined the Foxes from Hull in 2017 and played every minute of their Premier League campaign last season before helping England reach the World Cup semifinals in Russia.

Maguire had reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United over the summer.

Maguire said on Leicester's official website: "(Leicester) gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I'm looking forward to the future."

Maguire won his 13th senior cap as England lost 2-1 to Spain at Wembley on Saturday in their UEFA Nations League opener.

Contact Us Advertise with Us