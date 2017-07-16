Manchester United want Real Madrid's midfield lynchpin and other transfer news and rumours of the day: 16th July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 16 Jul 2017, 22:07 IST

Jose Mourinho has made Toni Kroos his next target

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 16, 2017.

La Liga

Toni Kroos wanted by Manchester United

The Daily Mirror has claimed that Jose Mourinho's search for a creative midfielder has ended with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and he has made the German lynchpin his number one target. The United boss knows Real Madrid are eager to sign his player, David De Gea this summer and is ready to exploit his former employers' situation.

It is rumoured that without including Kroos as a makeweight, David De Gea will not be sold to Los Blancos at any cost.

Barcelona to make an improved offer for Paulinho

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are not giving up in their hunt for the Brazilian midfielder and are expected to make their third bid for him in this week. Guangzhou Evergrande are firm in their stance but an improved bid of €30 million might tempt them to sell Paulinho.

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde is said to be a huge fan of the Brazilian and is keen on working with the former Tottenham man.