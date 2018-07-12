Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Modric disappointed by Ronaldo's Madrid departure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.49K   //    12 Jul 2018, 20:40 IST
Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric thanked Cristiano Ronaldo for his extraordinary contribution to the club as he rued the star forward's sale to Juventus.

Ronaldo completed a sensational €100million switch to the Serie A champions earlier this week, bringing an end to his successful nine-season stay in Madrid.

He leaves as Los Blancos' all-time top scorer and a four-time Champions League winner with the team he joined in 2009.

Modric, who is set to captain Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday, conceded his disappointment over the departure of the Portugal great.

"My wish was for Cristiano to stay. He is unique and it is a pity he has left," the 32-year-old told reporters after Croatia's semi-final win over England.

"I thank him for everything he did at Real Madrid. I wish him all the best except when he is playing against Madrid."

For now, Modric's focus is squarely on helping Croatia upset France in his nation's first ever World Cup final appearance.

The former Tottenham man has been widely praised for leading Zlatko Dalic's side to the decider but says he has no interest in whether he is named the tournament's best player.

"I do not care about the Golden Ball, really," Modric said.

"I just think about the final and to be able to lift the World Cup with all my team-mates. That's what we want."

Real Madrid CF Football
4 positive effects Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could...
RELATED STORY
Modric expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 negative effects Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could...
RELATED STORY
Modric would deserve Golden Ball - Mandzukic
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo urges Juventus to...
RELATED STORY
5 players whose Real Madrid careers might be affected by...
RELATED STORY
6 superstars who can change Real Madrid forever
RELATED STORY
Modric was always going to be one of world's best, says...
RELATED STORY
4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo's departure would be good...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us