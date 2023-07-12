“A new beginning” – Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo posts update after landing in Miami ahead of unveiling

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted a social media update as they landed in Miami ahead of the Argentina captain being unveiled as an Inter Miami player.

Messi is set to be unveiled by the MLS club on July 16. Roccuzzo posted an image on her Instagram stories, captioning it:

"A new beginning."

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted a social media update

Lionel Messi has been a free agent since June 30, when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired. He spent two years with the Parisians, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists in 75 appearances.

Messi and his family are now set to start their new chapter in the United States. The Argentine forward will become the most high-profile player in the history of MLS when he joins the David Beckham owned team.

Here's how Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted to Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi reached the pinnacle of his remarkable professional career when Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup by defeating France in the final on December 18, 2022.

The clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium brought an end to La Albiceleste's 36-year-long wait at the World Cup stage. Messi won the golden ball at the tournament for his seven goals and three assists in Argentina's run to the title.

Antonela Roccuzzo posted a heartfelt social media message after the win as she wrote on Instagram:

"WORLD CHAMPIONS. I don't even know how to start... what a great pride we feel for you Lionel Messi. Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight until the end. IT'S FINALLY DONE, YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years, what you wanted to achieve this!!! Let's go Argentina."

The soon to be Inter Miami star celebrated by sitting on the pitch alongside Roccuzzo and their kids.

Poll : 0 votes