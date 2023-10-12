"Are you mad" - Fans in disbelief as RCB make Cristiano Ronaldo-Marcelo comparison following Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq embrace

Fans reacted after RCB likened the once-feuding duo of Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq's patchup with that of former Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo.

The incident happened during India's clash with Afghanistan in a 2023 cricket World Cup contest in Delhi. Kohli and Naveen shared a warm embrace, widely captured on television, barely six months before their spat in an IPL game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Supergiants.

Words were exchanged in the heat of the moment between the RCB batter Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen. However, the pair held none of the animosity when Kohli came out to bat on Wednesday as India chased down a 273-run target with 15 overs to spare.

However, what caught fans' attention was RCB likening the incident to that of former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo sparring. The two had confronted each other in a 2008 friendly between Ronaldo's Portugal and Marcelo's Brazil.

However, only a year later, Ronaldo arrived at Madrid, and their clash become a distant memory, as the pair became good friends during nine hugely successful years together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans reacted to RCB likening Kohli-Naveen feud and patch-up with Ronaldo-Marcelo, with one tweeting:

"Come on man, Naveen and Marcelo. Are you mad?"

Another chimed in:

"Admin went mad. How can you compare Ronaldo-Marcelo with Virat-Naveen!"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Coming back to the World Cup game on Wednesday, Kohli (55*) scored his 69th ODI half-century as India made it two wins in two to go second in the standings.

They next take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with India beating the latter in all seven previous ODI World Cup meetings.

What Marcelo said about his feud with Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcelo (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo infamously clashed in Portugal's 6-2 friendly defeat to Brazil in a November 2008 friendly. However, the pair soon united at Real Madrid and played almost a decade later.

The now retired Marcelo once talked about his clash with Ronaldo but added that they have since become good friends. The Brazilian left-back elaborated (via TRIBUNA), commending Ronaldo for his professionalism:

"The first time I saw Ronaldo we ended up fighting in an international fixture. But we have a very good relationship, not only on the pitch, also off it. "He is a great professional, he also helps his teammates very much, and he is happy when a teammate scores or provides an assist."

Ronaldo and Marcelo played 332 games together with Los Blancos, with the two participating in 33 joint goal contributions. Ronaldo scored 25 of those goals.