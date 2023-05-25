Indian cricketer Virat Kohli joins elite social media list headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli recently became the third athlete in the world alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to have 250 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo is the most followed person on the platform with close to 600 million followers. Messi, on the other hand, is currently closing in on 500 million Instagram followers.

Kohli was named the third most influential person (as per HypeAuditor) in the entire world, just behind the two footballing superstars.

Given the combined 12-time Ballon d'Or winners' impact and popularity, the feat can be considered a massive achievement for the Indian cricketer.

Virat Kohli once shared his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

Much like every football fan, Virat Kohli also has a favorite in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate. While he has nothing but respect for the Argentine FIFA World Cup winner, Ronaldo is Kohli's idol.

The RCB superstar has rarely shied away from showing his fandom for the Portuguese ace. Speaking about the duo in a 2019 interview, Kohli told the Times of India:

"Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goalscorer."

He added:

"He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano."

He further said:

"Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has."

Virat Kohli, much like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, is an extremely dedicated athlete. He takes supreme care of his body and fitness. It is one of the main reasons behind his superhuman performances on the field.

