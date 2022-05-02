Kevin Pietersen compares Virat Kohli to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Former England cricketer Kevin Pieterson has likened Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that both clubs are "big brands" and so are the two players who want to win games.

After a poor start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Kohli hit a good score of 58 runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 30. However, his side failed to win the match as GT won by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been the epitome of success not just in football but in world sports. Both superstars are known for their immense desire to win and consistently perform at the highest level.

Both RCB and Manchester United are also big teams with huge brand value and so are both superstars. Highlighting this, Pietersen said on Star Sports (via Hindustan Times):

"What he needs to do is to have a look at Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two similar brands in their different teams and in their sports. You have Virat Kohli right at the top of cricket, his brand is right at the top of cricket. Cristiano Ronaldo is right at the top of football."

He added:

"One plays for Manchester United, and one plays for RCB and India. Those are big brands and they are going to be talking points. Those big brands also want to maintain their status in the game by winning."

"He would be fuming" - Kevin Pietersen highlights Virat Kohli's desire to win as he likens him to Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin Pietersen even went on to claim that for him, Virat Kohli is the greatest batter in India due to his ability to win games. He said:

"Virat Kohli's greatest attribute, how many games he has won for India while chasing. Virat Kohli is my greatest batter in this country because he has won so many games for India chasing. That is something you look at, that is something he cherishes and is so proud of."

He added:

"This knock yesterday, he would be looking and thinking some beautiful shots, absolutely fantastic shots and I felt good. But I know he is a champion, he is a winner and I know that he would be fuming that those weren't enough for the win."

There is no denying that both superstars are big global brands. However, with both their respective clubs having an indifferent season, they will hope to give it their best to help their sides win the remaining games.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Virat Kohli Indian Cricketer 🗣: "My favorite Athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo I would do a scan of my brain if i was Ronaldo and see where all that mental strength comes from" Virat Kohli Indian Cricketer 🗣: "My favorite Athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo I would do a scan of my brain if i was Ronaldo and see where all that mental strength comes from" https://t.co/mzFpC7xObP

RCB face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022 on May 4 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League on May 2 (Monday).

