Kevin Pietersen urges Virat Kohli to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by leaving RCB in search of trophies 

Former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen has urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli to emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and leave the franchise.

The ex-cricketer's comments came soon after the Bengaluru-based franchise lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday (May 22). This means that RCB have been trophyless since the competition began in 2008.

Speaking about Kohli, who has been with this IPL team since the very first season, Pietersen told Star Sports (via Hindustan Times):

"I have said it before and I will say it again - the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard - won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again and the franchise fails again.

"I understand the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team... But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that helps him get to that trophy."

He added:

"I think its about time Virat thought long and hard. Beckham left, Ronaldo left, Messi left, Harry Kane just left Spurs and went to Bayern Munich."

Ronaldo moved on from Manchester United in 2009 and went to Real Madrid in search of more European glory. He ended up winning four UEFA Champions League trophies with Los Blancos.

Although Messi had spent nearly his entire career at Barcelona, he moved on in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain.

When pundit compared Virat Kohli to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop compared arguably the best batter in the world, Virat Kohli, to footballing greatest Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023.

The 35-year-old has played 113 Test matches for India, notching up 8848 runs in the format. He's also piled on 13848 runs in One Day Internationals (ODI). Bishop said about Kohli last year (via India.com):

"What LeBron James is to basketball, what Ronaldo and Messi are to football, Virat Kohli is to cricket. Virat has a global following."

With RCB out of the IPL, Kohli will now focus his preparations towards doing well for India in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The last time India won this competition was back in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.