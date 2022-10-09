PSG superstar Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to keep experienced star if he seals Camp Nou return: Report

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to keep hold of Jordi Alba if he seals a return to the Catalan club.

Messi left the Blaugranas at the start of last season after the club were unable to renew his contract due to being debt-ridden. He joined PSG on a free transfer. However, his contract with the Parisians is set to run out in June 2023. The Argentine might be set for a sensational return to Camp Nou.

Alba, meanwhile, has fallen out of favor at Camp Nou this season under Xavi Hernandez. The Spanish coach prefers newly-signed Marcos Alonso and youngster Alejandro Balde over the former Valencia man.

Alba has played only 296 minutes of first-team football over five games so far this campaign. However, he used to have a great partnership with Messi during the Argentine's stint at the club.

Messi and Alba linked up for many memorable goals down the years. That might be the reason why the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will want Jordi Alba to remain at the club.

The Spaniard has had his up-and-downs with the club in recent times. His refusal to lower his salary to help the Catalan club didn't sit well with the administrators. They wanted to offload him to Inter Milan, a proposal the player refused.

Alba has been a mainstay on the left side of Barcelona's defense since his arrival at Camp Nou in 2012. In 434 games for the club, he has scored 25 goals and provided 94 assists. However, his future at the club looks uncertain with an exit next summer on the cards.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently shared an update on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona. The Italian stated that the Parisians are happy with the player and want to renew his contract.

However, the Catalan club are confident that they can make the move happen as well. Here's what Romano stated while talking to Que Golazo:

"He needed one season. And now, it really seems Leo Messi is really enjoying his time at Paris Saint-Germain."

Romano further added:

"They are convinced that they can do it. ... Officially, Barcelona think they can do it. I think it's more about Leo."

