Virat Kohli names Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite athlete of all time

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite sportsperson of all time.

Ronaldo, 37, is one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. He has won multiple league titles in three different countries and the UEFA Champions League a record five times.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner led his country to the European Championship title in 2016, ending their international trophy drought, before helping secure their sixth straight FIFA World Cup appearance.

#IPL2022 #RCB Virat Kohli names Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite athlete and is in awe of the superstar's mental strength 🧠 Virat Kohli names Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite athlete and is in awe of the superstar's mental strength 🧠💪#IPL2022 #RCB https://t.co/6HzrM0HBa1

Virat Kohli, a serial winner himself, did not get into the nitty-gritty behind his selection. However, when asked to name his favourite athlete (via Royal Challengers Bangalore's YouTube channel) of all time, he had only one name in mind:

“Cristiano Ronaldo!”

Kohli, who is hoping to inspire Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Indian Premier League (IPL) glory this season, has always been a vocal ‘CR7’ fan. The duo worked together on a Herbalife campaign in 2014 and exchanged a couple of gracious tweets, making it a field day for their fans.

What sets Manchester United star Ronaldo apart is his indomitable desire to win. Despite achieving so much with club and country, the forward remains eager for more.

Virat Kohli is a fitness freak like Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the United no. 7 has shown no signs of slowing down. He works hard in training, keeps up the tempo for 90 minutes and is razor-sharp in front of goal. The 37-year-old has achieved all that thanks to his countless hours of hard work, a curated diet regimen and unmatched dedication.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Bhanuka Rajapaksa said, "Virat Kohli is always someone I could speak to and get some advice on fitness. He's at another different level when it comes to fitness, he's Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket for me". (To PTI). Bhanuka Rajapaksa said, "Virat Kohli is always someone I could speak to and get some advice on fitness. He's at another different level when it comes to fitness, he's Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket for me". (To PTI).

Virat Kohli, too, is widely hailed for his fitness and work ethic. The 33-year-old is arguably the fittest Indian cricketer, has excellent reflexes and seems to be getting better with age. The former Indian captain was recently hailed as the 'Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket' by Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa (via Hindustan Times).

