    Neymar appears in good shape after Brazil training week

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 22:37 IST
    395
    AP Image

    TERESOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Neymar finished his first full week of training with Brazil on Saturday in apparent good shape ahead of the upcoming World Cup after foot surgery.

    The striker continued his recovery, dribbling and passing at high speed in Brazil's last training session on home soil before the national team sets up camp in London on Monday.

    The Brazilian has been recovering from right foot surgery in March.

    Earlier in the week, members of Brazil's coaching staff said Neymar was fit to train but they tried to reduce pressure on him by saying it would take time until he delivered his best performances.

    Left back Filipe Luis said Neymar did well in training but still needs to forget the injury.

    "I had a serious injury in 2010 and I came back with fear. In the first chance I had in a game, I went with it all so I could lose that fear. I saw it didn't hurt and I just forgot," Luis said. "It will be the same with Neymar, the first time an opponent kicks him ... he will forget it."

    In the first training session in Teresopolis, outside Rio de Janeiro, Neymar occasionally dragged his right foot onto the pitch. On Thursday he took his right boot off, sat down for a few minutes and looked upset. Once the football was underway, he seemed as fit as his teammates despite accidentally kicking the pitch with his injured foot. He soon afterward got back in action.

    In the first and only Brazil open training session, with fans screaming his name on the sidelines, a playful Neymar nutmegged right-back Danilo and flipped the ball over Luis' head.

    Throughout the week Neymar showed his finishing was sharpening, especially from close range.

    After Saturday's training Neymar welcomed his girlfriend, actress Bruna Marquezine, and family members to the Granja Comary training ground.

    With Brazil players off duty for the rest of the day, Neymar is expected to take some teammates back to his mansion in Mangaratiba, near Rio.

    The 20-strong squad will meet again Sunday morning at the Brazilian football confederation headquarters in a visit to their museum.

    Players then travel to London hours later and will set up camp until June 8 at Tottenham's training ground.

