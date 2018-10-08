×
Neymar: My son loves Mbappe a lot

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    08 Oct 2018, 07:05 IST
MbappeNeymar-cropped
PSG team-mates Kylian Mbappe (L) and Neymar (R)

Neymar's son is a huge fan of Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe, the Brazil superstar revealed.

Former Barcelona forward Neymar arrived in Paris as PSG's star man but he has company at Parc des Princes, where Mbappe continues to shine.

Mbappe scored four goals in 13 second-half minutes as Ligue 1 champions and runaway leaders PSG routed Lyon 5-0 on Sunday - the 19-year-old also winning the penalty for Neymar's opener.

And Neymar's seven-year-old son - Davi Lucca da Silva Santos - is a big admirer of the French teenager and World Cup winner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

+ @k.mbappe

A post shared by EneJota  neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

"My son loves Mbappe a lot," Neymar said. "I took him to training and he was talking about Kylian all the time.  

"He wanted to take a picture to show his friends at school, he took it and was very happy."

Mbappe's quick-fire four-goal haul means no player has scored four goals in a single Ligue 1 match quicker over the last 45 seasons.

The former Monaco forward also became the youngest player – at 19 years and nine months – to score four goals in one game in the same period.

