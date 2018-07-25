Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Palestinians, UAE added to Asian Games soccer draw

Associated Press
NEWS
News
77   //    25 Jul 2018, 14:29 IST
AP Image

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Palestinian and United Arab Emirates teams have been added to an expanded soccer competition at next month's Asian Games after missing out on the original draw.

The Asian Football Confederation announced the new format Wednesday after dispensing with a re-draw following negotiations with Indonesian organizers of the games. The Aug. 14-Sept. 1 competition will feature 26 teams in two groups of five and four groups of four. The AFC said the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place teams will advance to the second round.

The UAE team was added to Group E with defending champion South Korea, which will be led by Son Heung-min, Malaysia, Bahrain and Kyrgyzstan.

The Palestinians were added to Group A along with Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos and Taiwan.

Each country is allowed to add three overage players to its squad of under-23s.

The Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang are co-hosting the games, which feature athletes from 45 countries and regions and officially open Aug. 18.

___

Draw:

Group A: Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos, Taiwan, Palestine.

Group B: Thailand, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Qatar

Group C: Iraq, China, East Timor, Syria.

Group D: Japan, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal

Group E: South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates

Group F: North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Myanmar.

Associated Press
NEWS
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Rating India's chances against UAE,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: 'India can finish second in Group A...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who said what after India was clubbed...
RELATED STORY
When Soccer Almost Took Over The United States
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Predicting the best and the worst...
RELATED STORY
Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: A look at the head-to-head results of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
3 Times Manchester United Were Underdogs but Prevailed...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us