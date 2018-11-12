×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pogba injury threw Manchester United, concedes Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
109   //    12 Nov 2018, 00:54 IST
mourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

Paul Pogba's injury threw Manchester United because it forced them to start an unfit Marouane Fellaini in Sunday's 3-1 derby defeat to Manchester City, according to Jose Mourinho.

Reports on Friday claimed Pogba was a doubt after missing training and such speculation proved to be accurate, with the France international missing the game at the Etihad Stadium.

Without Pogba United struggled in midfield, with the trio of Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Fellaini offering little expertise in possession.

And while Mourinho rued Pogba's absence, he actually placed more importance on how the injury forced Fellaini to play a full 90 minutes earlier than he should have.

"It's not me to speak about a player who was not there after a defeat," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"Of course, we missed him and one thing that broke a lot our plan was the fact Fellaini had to start [in Pogba's place], because he wasn't in the condition to play 90 minutes.

"He was phenomenal in his effort, but he wasn't in condition to do it. Imagine this game with Fellaini fresh coming on for the final 20 minutes."

David de Gea was the target of criticism for City's second goal, as a Sergio Aguero shot flew straight between his arms.

But Mourinho refused to point the finger, rather pointing out United simply should not have lost the ball in midfield.

"You cannot lose the ball where we lost it," he added. "It's not De Gea, you cannot lose the ball the way we lost it, in the position we lost it, with an open channel for them to go for it. It's not about De Gea, it's about how we lost the ball."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester City v Manchester United: Can Pogba revisit...
RELATED STORY
He sacrificed himself against Juventus – Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paul Pogba doubtful for the Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Manchester Derby: Top 3 Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 comebacks of Manchester United under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Jose Mourinho should bench Romelu Lukaku against...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will win the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Manchester City vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us