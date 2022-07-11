Evaluating the transfer window for Premier League's big 6 teams so far

The summer transfer window is ongoing and clubs across England are looking to strengthen their squads in order to compete for the Premier League title. According to a report by The Athletic, the Premier League clubs have spent nearly £413 million in the month of June alone. The highest amount ever spent in a single transfer window is £1.43 billion, back in 2017.

While a few clubs are still waiting for their first summer signing, many have succeeded in adding some high-profile players to their squad.

Let's evaluate the Premier League's big six teams' transfer window so far. The rankings are done on the basis of how complete each squad looks after the signings.

#6 Manchester United

Manchester United had a miserable season last year. They could only manage to book a UEFA Europa League slot after finishing sixth-place with just 58 points on the table - their lowest in the Premier League era.

Despite bringing in new manager Erik ten Hag, United have only managed to secure Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but negotiations are still ongoing, while Christian Eriksen's transfer is yet to be confirmed.

United are battling Arsenal to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax but the Dutch side have increased their asking price for the Argentine defender.

The United squad has left for the pre-season tour having signed just one player, with reports suggesting that club legend Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave. Ronaldo has also excused himself from the pre-season tour, citing family reasons.

With the likes of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard already gone, Ronaldo's departure could bring United into a tight spot. The Red Devils need to make quick moves in the market or they might end up struggling to compete against top clubs like last season.

#5 Chelsea

Chelsea's performance last season was below par, considering they had won the UEFA Champions League a season earlier. Most of the unrest that plagued their camp was due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war brought an end to Roman Abramovich's ownership at the club after 19 years.

However, the club's new owners are faced with massive rebuilding work. Chelsea have lost important defensive players like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free, while Romelu Lukaku has been loaned out to Inter Milan.

Hakim Ziyech is also reportedly nearing a move to AC Milan.

The Blues are the only club on the list who haven't signed a player yet but according to Fabrizio Romano, they are closing in on Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake.

Chelsea need to get defensive reinforcements as Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also linked with a move away to Barcelona.

#4 Liverpool

Liverpool have made the most expensive Premier League transfer of the window so far. They've signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a deal that could go upto £85 million as a possible replacement for outgoing Sadio Mane.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Sadio Mane gets to work in his first Bayern training session Sadio Mane gets to work in his first Bayern training session 💪 https://t.co/duIWHqpi2x

Having finished runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League last term, Liverpool already boast a very capable squad. However, Mane's departure has left a hole in the squad's attack.

They've signed youngsters Fabio Carvalho (£8 million) and Calvin Ramsay (£6.5 million) and have extended Mohamed Salah's stay at the club.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mo Salah has signed a new long term contract with Liverpool ✍️ Mo Salah has signed a new long term contract with Liverpool ✍️ https://t.co/P4udhm6DNm

Liverpool fans, however, would like to see another signing in the form of a prolific left winger.

#3 Arsenal

After finishing fifth in the table last season and qualifying for the Europa League, Arsenal have shown a real desire to add quality players in the transfer window. Players like Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Gendouzi, who didn't fit Mikel Arteta's philosophy, have been let go.

GOAL @goal Gabriel Jesus scored just 90 seconds after coming on for his first Arsenal appearance Gabriel Jesus scored just 90 seconds after coming on for his first Arsenal appearance 🇧🇷 https://t.co/QnnoCoe0X3

Gabriel Jesus has joined the Gunners for £45 million from Manchester City. Fabio Vieira (£31.5 million), Matt Turner (£5.73 million) and Marquinhos (£3.15 million) have also been added.

The Gunners are still looking for a defender with Arteta preferring Ajax's Lisandro Martinez.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been busy this summer transfer window, with Antonio Conte pushing to make the team challenge for next season's Premier League.

Richarlison Andrade @richarlison97 I'm very happy to finally wear the shirt of this great team. We'll be together on this new journey and I couldn't be more motivated! #COYS I'm very happy to finally wear the shirt of this great team. We'll be together on this new journey and I couldn't be more motivated! #COYS 🤍💙 https://t.co/DWMRKbikzq

Tottenham have a good squad overall with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski up their ranks. They've gone on to add Richarlison (£60 million), Yves Bissouma (£25 million), Ivan Perisic (Free), Fraser Forster (Free) and Clement Lenglet (on loan).

#1 Manchester City

Manchester City get the top spot on the list. City have drastically improved their squad with exciting new summer signings.

They've signed one of the most promising young strikers, Erling Haaland, for just £51 million and replaced the outgoing Fernandinho with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. Julian Alvarez was also signed from River Plate for £14 million.

City already have a squad full of superstars and their summer signings have just increased the competition among the ranks.

Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League four times in the last five seasons, but the Spaniard is eager to win the Champions League with City.

