Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Puel determined to keep Maguire at Leicester

Omnisport
NEWS
News
242   //    07 Aug 2018, 22:54 IST
Harry Maguire
Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire

Leicester City will look to repel any offers for reported Manchester United target Harry Maguire, according to head coach Claude Puel.

Following an accomplished Premier League campaign last season, Maguire's authoritative performances for England at the World Cup won him further admirers.

United are rumoured to be readying a bid that would make the 25-year-old the most expensive defender in football but Puel has sought assurances from the Leicester board that none of his prized assets will be leaving before Thursday's deadline.

"It's a good thing for Leicester to keep our valuable players, like Maguire, [Jamie] Vardy, [Wilfred] Ndidi - all these are very good players for us," he told Sky Sports ahead of Friday's season opener at Old Trafford

"It's important to keep them and have a good ambition for the next season.

"I can understand some speculation about our players because we have good players with good attributes, who are interesting perhaps for the future of other teams.

"But I am happy to keep them and to start, I hope, a great season."

Manchester City made Riyad Mahrez their record signing for £60million last month and Puel insists losing another of his A-listers cannot be on the agenda.

"We lost Riyad Mahrez, who was a very good player for us with the possibility to change the game," he added.

"After Riyad it was important to keep our players and add some good players with good attributes to strengthen the team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Maguire, Schmeichel too valuable for Leicester to lose -...
RELATED STORY
Trouble-makers? Puel laughs off Manchester United's move...
RELATED STORY
Puel eager for Maguire stay amid Manchester United links
RELATED STORY
Should Harry Maguire Leave Leicester City?
RELATED STORY
Is Harry Maguire the solution to Manchester United's...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bayern Munich superstar offered to Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Would Toby Alderweireld or Harry Maguire be a better...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United Target World Cup Star After...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Riyad Mahrez at Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Willian, Maguire, Perisic and Alderweireld - Who should...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us