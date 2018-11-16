×
Pulisic back as US loses 3-0 at England; no goal for Rooney

Associated Press
44   //    16 Nov 2018, 04:00 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic played just his second match with the U.S. national team in 13 months, and the Americans failed to muster much of an attack in a 3-0 loss to England on Thursday night that marked Wayne Rooney's farewell with the Three Lions.

Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored in a 104-second second span midway through the first half, just after Pulisic was denied by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and Callum Wilson beat American goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the 77th minute. The United States is 0-3 and has been outscored 7-0 in three matches at old and new Wembley.

Rooney, who joined Major League Soccer's D.C. United in July, entered in the 58th minute in his 120th international appearance, the most among England outfield players. The best chance for the 33-year-old striker was in stoppage time, when his low shot was saved by Guzan to the frustration of a crowd of 68,155. His finished with an England record 53 goals.

U.S. center backs John Brooks and Matt Miazga had trouble closing down England, a World Cup semifinals, and the Americans dropped to 4-3-4 under interim coach Dave Sarachan going into Sarachan's likely finale, against Italy on Tuesday at Genk, Belgium.

Pulisic, now 20, is the top player on a rebuilding American team that does not have a competitive match until the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June. Since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago last October that ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances for the U.S., Pulisic had played just once for his country, in a May exhibition against Bolivia near his home in Chester, Pennsylvania.

He showed his speed in the first half, breaking in alone on goal, but Pickford was quick off his line. This marked the first time Pulisic played together with midfielders Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Tyler Adams, who entered during the second half.

After a giveaway by Pulisic, England went ahead in the 25th minute when Dele Alli took the ball into the corner and passed to Lindgard the top of the penalty area. Lingard took a touch as Miazga failed to close him down, then lofted the ball to the far corner over Guzan's outstretched arm

Wilson dribbled into the penalty area in the 27th at Brooks and Miazga. The ball bounded out to Jadon Sancho, who passed to an unrushing Alexander-Arnold. Brooks failed to challenge him and Alexander-Arnold beat Guzan to the far post from with an angled shot from 10 yards.

Wilson scored off a pass from Fabian Delph, beating Brooks to a cross and putting in a volley from 7 yards. Wilson and Alexander-Arnold scored their first international goals.

Wilson from Delph, beats Brooks to cross, left-footed volley from 7 yards

