Ranking Manchester United’s 5 best managers of the 21st century

Manchester United returned to the top four of the Premier League after a dramatic last-minute victory against West Ham United on 22 January.

European football next season is anything but guaranteed for English football's fallen giants, though. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are well-placed to leapfrog Ralf Rangnick's side when league action resumes in February, having played fewer games than the Red Devils.

After a difficult start to life as United's interim boss, Rangnick looks to be making progress with his star-studded squad. The German tactician reportedly nurses ambitions of managing the club permanently, but it remains to be seen if he is eventually handed the role.

Manchester United's permanent managers have not fared well recently

Despite having a convincing case for being the greatest club in English football history, the last few years have been remarkably disappointing for United. Next year will mark ten years since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, and it is safe to say the club are still looking for the right man to replace him.

The Red Devils have employed five permanent managers in the 21st century so far, including four in the last nine years. As the search for the English giants' next full-time head coach heats up, we rank the club's last five permanent managers:

#5 David Moyes

After an unsuccessful spell at Old Trafford, Moyes is doing an excellent job with West Ham United.

Eyebrows were raised when the Red Devils announced former Everton boss David Moyes as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor. While many expected big names such as Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho to succeed the legendary Scot, United named Ferguson's compatriot as the club's full-time manager in 2013.

Although Moyes started on a bright note, winning the 2013 Community Shield, things quickly went downhill for him. Although the squad he inherited had just won the Premier League title the previous season, many of United's key players at the time were past their prime.

The Scot also failed to earn the trust of the Manchester United dressing room, which was filled with stars and veterans. Moyes didn't end his debut season at Old Trafford, and was sacked ten months into his tenure, despite signing a six-year contract at the start of the campaign.

The club were seventh in the league, and had been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the League Cup and the third round of the FA Cup at the time of his departure.

Moyes' reign remains the third-shortest tenure of a permanent United boss, and the shortest in the last 82 years. The team won 27 of his 51 games in charge, losing 15 times.

#4 Louis van Gaal

Louis van Gaal applauds the Red Devils fans after winning the 2016 FA Cup.

Veteran Dutch manager Louis van Gaal arrived at Old Trafford in 2014 with a stacked CV and a glowing reputation. He was just coming off an excellent showing at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where his Netherlands team finished third.

Despite the hype and initial promise, Van Gaal's time at Old Trafford proved to be a huge disappointment. Although the Dutchman had achieved enormous success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich previously, his slow, ponderous and cautious tactics came under immense criticism from the Old Trafford faithful.

The Red Devils appeared blunt and ineffective in front of goal for most of Van Gaal's reign.

He was sacked at the end of the 2015-16 season after leading the club to a win in the 2016 FA Cup final, the only trophy of his Manchester United stint. Over his two-year spell, the team won 54 of 103 games, giving him a win percentage of 52.4, the lowest of any United permanent coach this century.

