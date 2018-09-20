Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo red card 'absurd', says Pjanic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
965   //    20 Sep 2018, 06:33 IST
CristianoRonaldo - Cropped
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo

Miralem Pjanic labelled Cristiano Ronaldo's red card "absurd" after the Juventus star was sent off in his team's Champions League win over Valencia.

Ronaldo was dismissed before the half-hour mark at the Mestalla on Wednesday after a coming together with defender Jeison Murillo.

In his first European appearance for the Serie A giants, Ronaldo saw red, but Pjanic netted two penalties – and Dani Parejo missed one for Valencia – to see Juve to their win.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder felt his side were dominant early and he was shocked by Ronaldo's red card.

"Football is a strange game. We could have been 4-0 up after the opening period, then came that absurd sending off," Pjanic said, via the club's website.

"It was like the Lyon game [in 2016]. We dug deep and found the spirit we needed to take us all the way to the final.

"That’s what we need to do again."

Juve and Manchester United, who cruised past Young Boys, are both on three points in Group H.

Omnisport
NEWS
Juventus proved their quality after Ronaldo red card -...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's red card vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for...
RELATED STORY
Marcelino: Tearful Ronaldo said he did nothing wrong
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo receives a first-ever...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo sent off in 1st Champions League game with Juventus
RELATED STORY
A better record than Ronaldo and Messi: Pjanic highlights...
RELATED STORY
No Ronaldo? No problem for Madrid, Juventus in Champs League
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo sent off but Juventus goes on to win 2-0 at Valencia
RELATED STORY
Pjanic hails Ronaldo arrival but refuses to confirm Juve...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us